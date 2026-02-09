(Headline and first paragraph corrected)

Dana Gas aims to reduce operating expenses to less than $3 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), down from approximately $4 last year, according to CEO Richard Hall, according to CEO Richard Hall.

The company managed to lower financing costs by 27 percent last year, he told AlSharq Business, an Arabic financial portal.

Financial discipline and increased production in Egypt and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq will improve the company's profitability this year, supporting dividend payouts, Hall added.

The company, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, reported a net profit of AED476 million ($130 million) for 2025, down 14 percent from AED553 million in 2024.

Earnings were hit by the average Brent crude price, which fell to $69 per barrel last year, from $81 in 2024, and by production declines in Egypt due to natural field declines, according to its 2025 financial statement.

Dana Gas aims to drill 11 new wells as part of its $100 million investment programme in Egypt. Four of these wells have been completed to date, with the remaining wells expected to be completed in 2026.

The KM250 gas expansion project at Khor Mor was completed in October 2025, adding 250 million cubic feet per day of gas-processing capacity and increasing the field's production to 750 million cubic feet per day, a 50 percent increase.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

