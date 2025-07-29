Riyadh – Arabian Drilling has signed an agreement with a GCC-based company, marking its first offshore operation outside Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

The Saudi firm aims to expand its operations beyond its domestic market with a landmark geographical venture in line with its long-term strategy.

Meanwhile, the operations are set to begin in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 and will have an accretive impact on the backlog of SAR 75 million.

The initial allocation of SAR 75 million is designated for the preliminary drilling of exploration wells within a period of five to seven months.

This venture is expected to meet the challenges and capture the opportunities of the global market.

Ghassan Mirdad, CEO of Arabian Drilling, commented: "Signing this contract signifies a strategic milestone for Arabian Drilling as it marks our first major step in expanding our operational footprint internationally.”

"As we witness the unfolding events of this year, we are preparing to take significant steps to implement a major transformation with the aim of becoming a stronger and more flexible company, with a sustainable financial structure, and we look forward to facing the future with confidence, aiming to achieve long-term sustainable returns for our shareholders," Mirdad added.

Meanwhile, Arabian Drilling launched a new branch in Sharjah to serve as a base for its regional operations within the GCC region and beyond. The UAE office is part of the company’s strategic initiative to enhance its operational reach and service delivery in international markets.

In February, the company inked a deal with Shelf Drilling Limited to deploy some of its premium jack-up rigs internationally.

