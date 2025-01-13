TotalEnergies (45 per cent, operator) and its partners Basra Oil Company (30 per cent) and QatarEnergy (25 per cent) launched the construction works of ArtawiGas25, a first processing facility for the associated gas from the Ratawi field, located in the Basra region, Iraq.

This facility, which is part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), represents an investment of around $250 million and will process 50 million cubic feet per day (Mcf/d) of gas previously flared.

The gas will supply local power plants, covering the demand of approximately 200,000 households in the Basra region.

Signed in September 2021, the GGIP project is a $10 billion multi-energy project designed to enhance the development of Iraq’s natural resources and improve the country’s electricity supply.

The GGIP includes a large-scale gas processing plant, with a first phase of 300 Mcf/d that will recover gas being flared on three oil fields and supply gas to 1.5 GW of power generation capacity.

In anticipation of the start-up of this main gas processing facility, the ArtawiGas25 project will significantly reduce gas flaring at the Ratawi field as early as end 2025.

The innovative modular design of ArtawiGas25 could also pave the way for potential replication across other Iraqi oil fields.

ArtawiGas25 will create up to 160 direct and indirect jobs for Iraqi nationals during construction phase and 30 jobs during operation phase.

"We are very pleased to launch the ArtawiGas25 project: it will give the Iragi people a tangible insight into the benefits of the GGIP, which will provide more energy with less emissions. Through this project, TotalEnergies is demonstrating its capacity to deliver valuable and fast-track solutions in accordance with the government’s expectations and the country’s electricity needs. We look forward to the next GGIP milestones in the coming weeks with the start of construction of the 1 GW solar project”, said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Middle East & North Africa, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. -TradeArabia News Service

