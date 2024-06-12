British oil services firm John Wood Group has won a three-year contract worth $46 million from France’s TotalEnergies in Iraq.

The contract includes providing front-end engineering design (FEED), detailed design, procurement support, and construction and commissioning assistance for the first phase of the associated gas upstream project, part of Southern Iraq’s gas growth integrated project (GGIP), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The GGIP aims to recover gas currently flared in the Basra region to supply power generation plants, construct a seawater treatment unit and build a 1 gigawatt solar power plant.

Shaun Dewar, Senior Vice President of Operations, Middle East and Africa at Wood, said the project will improve environmental sustainability through emissions reduction efforts.

The contract will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Basra and Dubai, creating 100 new positions.

Last month Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding with the US Honeywell Company to provide oilfield services and help the OPEC producer stop gas flaring.

OPEC’s second-largest oil producer aims to stop long-standing gas-flaring practices within five years and boost gas production by nearly 3,450 million cubic feet per day following the award of about 30 oil concession sites to foreign firms.

