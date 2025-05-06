PHOTO
Oman’s Abraj Energy Services announced on Tuesday that it signed a term sheet with Algeria’s state-owned oil company Sonatrach to establish a joint venture specialising in integrated oilfield services (drilling, workover and well services).
The development follows a memorandum of understanding signed by the two companies on 24 April 2024 in Oman's capital Muscat.
The MSX-listed Abraj said the strategic partnership with Sontrach includes potential for global expansion.
Financial details weren't disclosed.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
