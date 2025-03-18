Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) has announced the commencement of construction of six gas carriers at HD Hyundai Samho (HSHI) shipyard in South Korea.

This milestone is part of Nakilat’s strategic fleet expansion, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the growing demand for safe and efficient gas transportation.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Nakilat, HD Hyundai Samho, along with distinguished guests, who witnessed the official commencement of construction for two cutting-edge LNG carriers and four modern LPG/ammonia gas carriers.

The LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, and the LPG carriers, with a substantial capacity of 88,000 cubic meters each, are scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2027. The new vessels will feature state-of-the-art propulsion systems and fuel-efficient technologies, aligning with the company’s commitment to eco-conscious shipping solutions. By integrating the latest advancements in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, Nakilat remains committed to playing a pivotal role in LNG and LPG transportation, contributing to the evolving energy landscape while upholding the highest standards of safety, reliability, and environmental responsibility.

