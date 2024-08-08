A consortium of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) and global technology major Siemens has been awarded a contract by Iraq for the refurbishment of the unit two of the Baiji gasoline energy station.

A major gas power plant with a 1.6GW capacity, the Baiji facility is set for completion in 2026.

As per the deal, CSCEC will act as the main contractor, and will also finance the work, while Siemens will supply the main equipment such as the turbines, transformers and control centres.

The CSCEC project scope includes provision of auxiliary elements, such as fire protection, pipes and civil works.

According to Iraqi officials, the 1.6GW power station in Salahuddin province was a major supplier of electricity in the country before it was put out of action after being captured by Islamic State in 2014.

Unit two had an output of 1GW and only entered service in 2014.

Iraq’s Council of Ministers had put a $1.3 billion rehabilitation scheme in place in 2019, and signed a deal with Siemens and the Egyptian contractor Orascom in September that year.

The work is expected to break ground next year and is due for completion in 2026.- TradeArabia New Service

