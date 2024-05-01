Agreement will focus on exploring the joint development of near-shore and offshore wind projects

Agreement supports the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Energy Strategy target to cut emissions by 30 percent by 2035

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, has signed an agreement with Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, to jointly explore the development and investment in wind projects in the Kingdom with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts (GW).

Marking a strategic entry into the Bahrain market for the UAE’s clean energy champion, the agreement for near-shore and offshore wind farms is Masdar’s first in the Kingdom and will be the first project of its kind in the region and the Middle East. At up to 2GW, this clean energy collaboration will support the Kingdom of Bahrain to accelerate the decarbonization of critical industrial sectors and open avenues to develop new market sectors. The Kingdom of Bahrain aims to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, as outlined in its National Energy Strategy.

Masdar Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, said: “As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar will utilize its well-established expertise and track record in delivering wind energy projects globally, both onshore and offshore. It is a privilege to be supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain to achieve its net zero ambitions and power a more sustainable future.”

Bapco Energies Group Chief Executive Officer, Mark Thomas said: “Today marks a significant milestone in Bapco Energies’ pathway towards sustainable energy development. Our partnership with Masdar demonstrates our commitment towards diversifying the Kingdom of Bahrain’s energy mix to include cleaner energy sources, underscoring our role as leaders in renewable energy development. This strategic collaboration signifies a bold step towards realizing the ambitions outlined in Bahrain’s National Energy Strategy, propelling us closer to our net-zero goals. Together, we will pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.”

Masdar has developed a number of landmark wind projects across the world, including the 400MW Dumat Al Jandal wind farm, the largest in the Middle East and the first in Saudi Arabia, the 630MW London Array offshore wind project in the United Kingdom which powers half a million British homes and the 103.5MW UAE Wind Program, which utilizes innovative technology to capture low wind speeds at utility scale.

Masdar is aiming for a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030, as well as supporting the target set out in The UAE Consensus to triple global renewables capacity by the end of this decade, and aims to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact: press@masdar.ae

For more information please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdar

About Bapco Energies

Bapco Energies is the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of Bapco Energies, the company is consolidating the energy value chain to meet Bahrain’s growing energy demands sustainably. Guided by the Blueprint Bahrain framework, Bapco Energies is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through the implementation of the National Energy Strategy (NES).

The Bapco Energies portfolio encompasses wholly-owned subsidiaries Bapco Refining, Bapco Upstream, Bapco Gas, Bapco Tazweed and Bapco Air Fueling.

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact: press@masdar.ae and communications.hq@bapcoenergies.com.

For more information please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdar

This material is distributed by Daniel J. Edelman, Inc. on behalf of Masdar. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.