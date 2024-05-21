Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of Response Plus Holding PJSC, has confirmed that the company has completed the acquisition of UK-based Prometheus Medical, strengthening its international expansion strategies and geographical reach. Through this acquisition, Response Plus aims to expand into the UK and Nordic markets.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Khoori said that the company currently owns the largest private ambulance fleet in the UAE, consisting of 360 vehicles, with plans to increase the fleet in the coming period. He pointed out that the company is seeking to expand and enter new international markets through acquisitions or new contracts as part of its strategic plan to expand into other markets in the region and beyond.

He added that the company aims to increase its ambulance fleet in Saudi Arabia to around 100 vehicles by the end of this year, noting that the company established the first specialised occupational health centre in Dammam last year as part of its plans to expand in the Saudi market. Response Plus Medical has also successfully obtained accreditation to start providing its services in the oil and gas sector with Saudi Aramco.