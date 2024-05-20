Local electrical contractor Trade Links & Services (TLS) announced the successful energizing of its first 400-kilovolt grid station at Manah for Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC (OETC).

Built at a cost of over RO 13 million, this grid station will transmit renewable power generated by the Manah Solar I IPP and Manah Solar II IPP currently under construction in the Wilayat of Manah. Output from the two solar plants will be evacuated to the OETC network, enhancing the supply of renewable energy while displacing fossil-fuel based generation from other generators. The new grid station has an interconnectivity with Nahada and the new Izki grid station through 400 KV double circuit transmission lines.

Leveraging its vast experience in engineering, procurement, and construction services, TLS completed the construction of the new grid station on schedule within 20 months.

“We are delighted to have contributed, and in a very safe and timely manner, to the upgrade of the network of the Oman Electricity Transmission Company. The new grid station in Manah further sets the stage for the national transition to greener forms of power generation and decarbonisation. As one of Oman’s leading contractors, we aim to utilise our expert capability and extensive experience to contribute to such projects that provide secure and cleaner energy for the future nation,” said Hani Ali Mirza, Managing Director at Trade Links & Services.

