Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s key financial engine for economic diversification and industrial transformation, concluded the latest edition of its flagship forum, EDB Connect, in Abu Dhabi, which brought together public and private sector leaders to explore the future of mission-critical industries and the role of innovation, policy, and financing in building a resilient, self-sufficient economy.

Held under the theme of “Strengthening Mission-Critical Manufacturing: Building a Resilient and Sustainable UAE”, the latest edition of the event series, the second to be held in Abu Dhabi, marked a critical milestone in the national lead-up to the UAE’s flagship industrial event Make it in the Emirates, which will be held later this month.

Organised in close collaboration with the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), EDB Connect convened senior policymakers, industrialists, innovators, and financial partners to accelerate the UAE’s industrial agenda.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank, said, “This year’s edition of EDB Connect in Abu Dhabi reflects our firm belief that the UAE’s industrial future will be built through collective action — through partners, policymakers, and pioneers all working in alignment, As the countdown to Make it in the Emirates begins, today’s dialogue highlights how innovation and collaboration are essential to delivering the future of UAE manufacturing."

Throughout the day at EDB Connect in Abu Dhabi, panel discussions explored the role of frontier technologies in industrial development, including the practical applications of AI and robotics across the Bank’s priority sectors: renewables, advanced technology, manufacturing, food security, and healthcare. To complement this momentum, the agenda featured keynote addresses led by Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerator Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Marwa Al Mansoori, Board Member at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Additional sessions brought together Maria Hanif Al-Qassim, Assistant Undersecretary for Policies and Economic Studies at the Ministry of Economy, alongside senior experts from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Economy, ADNOC, Dubai Industrial City, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, KEZAD Group, ADIO, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones, who shared insights on unlocking industrial innovation, financing strategies, and strengthening public-private partnerships.

A special panel on innovation ecosystems brought together senior leaders to discuss how to embed innovation across sectors, while another session on strategic partnerships explored the evolving role of co-financing, export credit, and patient capital in supporting SME competitiveness and long-term industrial value creation.

As part of this digital-first strategy, EDB also highlighted the continued success of its EDB 360 platform — a no-fee, no-minimum-balance digital banking solution that enables fast onboarding, fintech-powered lending, and ecosystem access for entrepreneurs and SMEs.