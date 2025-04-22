Shanghai Electric announced on Tuesday that has signed a comprehensive wind power cooperation agreement with Oman's Mawarid Group.

The partnership includes wind turbine supply, technology transfer, and localised factory design, Shanghai Electric said in a press statement.

It said the collaboration aims to harness Oman's natural resources, create a local supply chain, and promote long-term economic growth.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

