Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, the UAE’s largest multidiscipline health care destination for serious and complex care and member of the PureHealth network, has today announced the official opening of its Center of Innovation and Medical Simulation.

The inauguration was marked by the attendance of dignitaries from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, SEHA, and partner university hospitals and represents another milestone achievement in the hospital’s commitment to shaping the future of health care education and setting new benchmarks in the region.

This state-of-the-art facility serves as an advanced medical simulation center for training health care professionals, including doctors, nurses, allied health workers, and medical students.

Offering a range of advanced educational experiences, the center is equipped with a variety of simulation facilities covering basic to complex medical scenarios. These include specialized units for adults, pediatrics and a unique pregnant woman simulation unit, providing realistic, hands-on training across various medical pathologies.

Additionally, the center features highly advanced endoscopy and ultrasound simulators, as well as simulated burns and trauma management apparatus.

According to hospital officials, the diverse array of simulators also support multidisciplinary training and skill development across a wide variety of medical disciplines.

Addressing the VIPs attending the opening ceremony today, Dr. Marwan Alkaabi, SSMC’s acting chief executive officer, said: “As a transformation-orientated organization, SSMC continues to be at the forefront of adopting state-of-the-art technology, key innovative procedures and techniques to improve the overall patient journey.

“This multidisciplinary educational facility will further enhance SSMC’s reputation for setting benchmarks in education and training standards, fostering excellence and ensuring consistency in patient care and service quality.”

According to Dr. Alkaabi, the hospital’s new simulation facility will also be an immediate benefit for the next generation of health care professionals, with SSMC already collaborating with several prestigious universities and teaching hospital partners, in the UAE.

Dr. Abdulkarim Saleh, acting dean of education at SSMC, said: “The Center of Innovation and Medical Simulation is a significant addition to SSMC, as well as the wider medical community.

“With an ongoing commitment to developing the UAE's health care talent, today’s announcement further demonstrates SSMC’s continuing investment in research, education and development, and wider health care vision for the UAE and region,” Dr. Saleh concluded.

The inauguration of the center can be seen as another milestone in support of the hospital’s existing research and educational capabilities and demonstrates a commitment to delivering life-changing advancements for patients in the UAE and beyond.

