Algeria is working on an energy roadmap that will allow it to expand renewable energy sources in power generation and become a major green hydrogen exporter, the OPEC member’s Oil Minister has said.

Mohammed Arkab told an economic seminar in Italy on Friday that the North African Arab country is pushing ahead with projects to boost renewable energy power generation to 15,000 megawatts (MW) or nearly 30 percent of the total energy mix by 2035.

Arkab, quoted by Elkhabar and other Algerian newspapers on Sunday, said the Oil Ministry is putting the “finishing touches” on a long-term energy strategy that takes advantage of Algeria’s massive natural resources.

“Algeria is determined to become a major green hydrogen exporter...this goal can be attained given the country’s huge natural resources, including its massive natural gas and water reserves, abundant sunlight, experienced workforce and a sophisticated gas distribution network,” Arkab said.

