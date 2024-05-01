India collected a record 2.10 trillion rupees ($25.15 billion) as goods and services tax in April, a rise of 12.4% from the same period last year, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government had collected 1.87 trillion rupees as GST in the same period last year.

"GST collections breach landmark milestone of 2 trillion rupees," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

($1 = 83.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shivam Patel and Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi; Editing by YP Rajesh and Eileen Soreng)



