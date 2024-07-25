In efforts to enhance awareness of Corporate Tax and encourage compliance among Taxable Persons subject to Corporate Tax, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) reminds Resident Juridical Persons that are subject to Corporate Tax with Licences issued in May, irrespective of the year of issuance, to promptly submit their Corporate Tax registration application no later than 31st July 2024.

In a press statement issued today, the FTA affirmed that this deadline aligns with the Federal Tax Authority Decision No. 3 of 2024 on the Timeline specified for Registration of Taxable Persons for Corporate Tax for the Purposes of Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses and its amendments, effective 1st March 2024.

The FTA emphasised the importance of meeting the specified registration deadlines for each category as detailed in the FTA Decision No. 3 of 2024. These deadlines have been communicated through the FTA’s official social media accounts and local media channels, including print, digital and audio forms of media.

The FTA warns that failing to submit the Corporate Tax registration application within the specified timeframes set out in FTA Decision No. 3 of 2024 will result in an Administrative Penalty of AED 10,000.

Taxable Persons are advised to review the FTA's Public Clarification on the Registration Timelines for Taxable Persons for Corporate Tax for further guidance. The Public Clarification provides comprehensive information on the deadlines for submitting registration applications for different categories of Taxable Persons subject to Corporate Tax and includes practical examples to facilitate understanding of registration requirements. It also details the registration requirements for juridical persons seeking exempt status under the Corporate Tax Law.

The FTA highlighted that registration for Corporate Tax is available through the "EmaraTax" digital tax services platform, offering 24-hour service that involves four simple steps and takes approximately 30 minutes. Concerned parties can access the platform via https://eservices.tax.gov.ae/, create a user account with an email and phone number, submit the required documents, and obtain approval for the registration application, after which a Corporate Tax registration number will be issued.

The FTA emphasised the importance of providing accurate information and submitting updated supporting documents correctly when uploading the electronic registration application, noting that registering for Corporate Tax for a juridical person requires uploading various documents, including the commercial licence, the Emirates ID card, the passport of the authorised signatory, and proof of authorisation for the authorised signatory.

The FTA reaffirmed its commitment to educating Taxable Persons and other stakeholders in the UAE about Corporate Tax registration procedures through its awareness campaigns. These include workshops, virtual webinars, guides, educational videos, and various other methods designed to further clarify the registration requirements and available support.

The FTA aims to diversify its service delivery channels to foster tax compliance, and therefore enables registration through authorised tax agents listed on the FTA's website as well as Government Service Centers nationwide, which provide services electronically based on the high government service standards and are managed by trained and qualified personnel.

The FTA encouraged all Taxable Persons to review the Corporate Tax Law and its implementing decisions, the Public Clarification on the Registration Timelines for Taxable Persons for Corporate Tax, and related guides available on its website at https://tax.gov.ae/ar/default.aspx.