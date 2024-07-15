Egypt’s Finance Minister, Ahmed Kouchouk, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to tax stability and unveiled plans for a comprehensive tax reform strategy during the annual tax conference of the Egyptian Society for Public Finance and Taxation.

Kouchouk emphasized the importance of open communication with businesses and taxpayers, highlighting the need for fair, transparent, and growth-oriented tax policies.

He announced the finalization of the “2024/2030 Tax Policy Strategy Document,” outlining a roadmap for tax reforms and modernization.

The Minister underscored the government’s focus on creating a competitive investment climate through a well-structured tax system. He acknowledged the need to adapt to regional and international tax developments while fostering cooperation with international institutions to strengthen Egypt’s tax regime.

Sherif El-Kilany, Deputy Minister for Tax Policies, echoed Kouchouk’s commitment to streamlining tax processes and addressing taxpayer concerns. El-Kilany highlighted the importance of swift dispute resolution and digital transformation in attracting investment and integrating the informal economy.

Hesham El Hamawy, Chair of the conference, commended the Minister of Finance for his engagement with the tax community and pledged collaboration on implementing the conference’s recommendations.

El Hamawy emphasized the importance of dialogue between stakeholders to achieve tax system goals that benefit both the state and taxpayers.

The conference outcomes underscore the Egyptian government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity through a transparent, efficient, and taxpayer-centric tax system.

