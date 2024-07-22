Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has urged commercial establishments that have to pay value-added tax (VAT) and whose annual revenues on goods and services exceed SAR40 million to submit VAT statements for June, and commercial establishments whose annual revenues do not exceed SAR40 million to submit VAT statements for Q2 of 2024 by July 31.



ZATCA urged these establishments to submit their tax statements via the zatca.gov.sa website or to pay via the ZATCA smartphone application promptly to avoid a fine of at least 5% and a maximum of 25% of the tax value owed.



The authority urged taxpayers in the commercial sector wishing to receive more information on VAT to contact it via the call center number 19993, which operates 24/7, through the X account @Zatca _Care, through e-mail info@zatca.gov.sa, or on instant chat via the authority's website zatca.gov.sa.



VAT is an indirect tax imposed on all goods and services purchased and sold by most establishments; some exceptions apply.