A deity that cannot add value to one’s life should leave one’s life as it has been! (Orisa ti ko gbe eniyan ye ki o fi aye eniyan si gege bi o ti ba aye eni!)

The fact is that the newly introduced tax reform will definitely bring chronic hardship into the lives of the depositors in the sense that the money that is not sufficient for people to spend would be slashed from their accounts in their respective banks.

That is an act of shortchanging an individual whose tax had been withdrawn by their employers, especially the civil servants who are paying their taxes from the source before they even collect their salaries.

The same thing applies to an individual whose money had been deducted by the bank operators after making transactions either through withdrawal or by making a deposit into their accounts.

The truth of the matter is that any products that were purchased from the grocery call for deductions for the purpose of value-added tax i.e VAT payment.

People are earning their day-to-day incomes out of hard labour with rigorous engagement before they could obtain any amount to be deposited into their banks.

There is nothing wrong with increasing the internally generated revenue by the Federal Government so as to have sufficient funds in the federation account to run the affairs of the country, but such raising of funds should be done in a proper way!

Those who have looted the colossal amount of money meant for infrastructures are to be traced by the whistle-blowers who can easily get these looted monies recovered from them for the developmental projects across the country.

The traders are not exempted from the hardship as the capital being deposited into their banks shall be gradually diminishing after making each transaction with their clients on a daily basis.

I, therefore, urge the Federal Government and all the stakeholders involved to consider the plight of the masses and reverse the policy that can result in the economy’s strangulation in the country.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

