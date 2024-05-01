The Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has participated, on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Heads of State Summit in Kenya, as per a statement.

The summit aims to discuss the ambitions of the African continent within the framework of cooperation with the IDA to help countries invest in the future and enhance livelihood.

The summit brought together African leaders, government officials, civil society representatives, and young people.

