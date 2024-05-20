Egypt’s tourism revenues hit $4.3 billion over the first four months of 2024, Asharq Business reported, citing Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa.

Moreover, the minister added that the country received 4.6 million tourists during the four-month period.

This marks the second-highest number of visitors to the country following the previous record of 4.7 million tourists in the same period of 2019.

In 2023, Egypt received a record-breaking number of tourists, reaching 14.906 million people in 2023, which surpassed a previous record of 14.731 million tourists in 2010.

It is worth noting that tourism revenues rose by 8% year on year (YoY) to about $13.2 billion last year.

