Overseas travel spend by Middle East is residents expected to grow by 6% per year until the end of the decade, when it will top $60 billion, according to the latest ATM Travel Trends Report.

The tourism sector growth is reflected in the demand for exhibition space at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 4-7.

Under the theme ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology’, the 33rd edition of ATM will enable visitors from around the world to chart the evolution of global tourism by exploring market trends such as travel-tech innovation and adoption, sustainable offerings and ultra-luxury experiences.

ATM 2026 is generating significant interest among international exhibitors, with projected year-on-year growth in exhibition space of 10% and increased demand across all core markets.

During the period 2024 to 2026, the event has recorded pronounced compound annual growth rate (CAGR) upticks from participants in Africa (31.99%), Asia (13.95%), Europe (8.75%), the Americas (8.25%) and the Middle East (8.04%).

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “International participation at ATM continues to grow in step with the remarkable shifts taking place across the worldwide tourism landscape. From Africa's wide-ranging investment in infrastructure and sustainable luxury to Asia’s rapid expansion in air connectivity and travel technology, we are seeing unprecedented engagement with the Middle East market in ways that would have been unimaginable even a decade ago.”

Egypt’s appeal among regional travellers is clear, with the volume of outbound leisure nights from the Middle East to the North African country set to increase by 21% by 2030.

Home to the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza as well as a multibillion-dollar pipeline of mega-tourism projects from New Alamein City and Ras al-Hekma to the Great Transfiguration Project and Marassi Red Sea resort, Egypt is investing heavily in its visitor economy.

Exhibitors, including the Egyptian Tourism Authority, Rixos Premium Seagate Hotel, Sunrise Resorts and Cruises, Classic for Touristic Resorts & Hotel Management, among others, will be eager to showcase what this exciting destination has to offer at ATM 2026.

Morocco has launched equally ambitious plans for rail expansion and improvement as it prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain.

In addition to rail expansion, the country opened 120 new air routes in 2024 and 80 in 2025, including Atlanta-Marrakech, linking the country to 125 American cities through the world’s largest hub.

ATM will welcome a range of exhibitors from the country, alongside Visit Morocco, as well as a myriad of investors and project partners who can help Morocco achieve its goals of adding 150,000 hotel beds and hosting 26 million annual visitors by 2030.

The 2026 edition will also see a strong showing from Türkiye – a key destination for travellers across the Gulf and wider region, accounting for 8% of outbound nights in 2025.

Represented at ATM 2026 by high-profile exhibitors, which include, amongst others, Mercan DMC, Regnum Hotels, Atas Group Hotels, Ajet Airlines, Bursa Culture & Tourism Promotion Union, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), the country is expected to grow by 96% as a source market for international leisure tourism nights in the Middle East by 2030.

Focusing on Asia Pacific, China will once again have a presence at ATM in 2026, building on a boom in low-friction, outbound travel to Middle East nations such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The country has also outlined its intentions to increase inbound travel, with the China Cultural Center in UAE keen to increase interest from the Middle East.

To achieve this, the country has rapidly expanded its visa-free arrangements for visitors, with 76 countries, including those within the GCC, utilising unilateral or mutual visa-free entry, while also implementing measures to streamline entry, enhance consumption experiences and simplify tax refund policies.

As such, ATM’s 33rd edition will welcome Chinese tourism enterprises and cultural bodies, with companies confirmed so far including the China Cultural Centre in UAE, The Garden Hotel Company LTD Guangzhou, and China Highlights International Travel Services.

In addition to increased international interest in the Middle East’s travel sector, ATM 2026 will highlight a broad array of industry trends, innovations and opportunities.

With a focus on the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA), as well as Eastern European countries, for both inbound and outbound travel, the upcoming edition will reinforce Dubai’s position as a global gateway, connecting to more than 274 d[DC1] estinations across six continents.

Through features such as the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge, IBTM @ ATM and the co-located event, ATM Travel Tech, which will have two dedicated halls, the event will showcase how the industry is evolving to meet the needs of new traveller segments, while strengthening connections between destinations, buyers and brands that are shaping the next chapter of global travel.

