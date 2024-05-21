The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) is planning to establish four eco-friendly investment zones by 2030, Asharq Business reported, citing Head of New Investment Zones Division at GAFI Marwa Fayek.

This will contribute to creating 759 eco-friendly investment opportunities and around 10,000 job opportunities, Fayek said.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently announced the launch of a platform tasked with streamlining procedures for entrepreneurs and emerging companies within a few days.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).