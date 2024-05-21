The government will provide incentives to investors interested in investing in tourism projects in Egypt and completing their construction before June 2026, Asharq Business reported, citing Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa.

Incentives and financial support for companies that will construct hotels in Egypt is set to be announced , in the coming weeks, Issa pointed out.

This came on the sidelines of the African Tourism Forum held in Sharm El Sheikh, where Issa revealed that the country aims to welcome a record number of tourists in 2024, ranging from 15.5 to 16.5 million, although it is lower than the previous target of 17 to 18 million tourists.

Earlier on May 20th, it was reported that Egypt’s tourism revenues hit $4.3 billion over the first four months of 2024.

In addition, the country received 4.6 million tourists during the four-month period, which marks the second-highest number of visitors to Egypt following the previous record of 4.7 million tourists in the same period of 2019.

