Egypt has announced the installation of the first level of the internal containment vessel within the reactor building of Dabaa Nuclear Station's first nuclear unit, as per a statement.

The internal containment vessel, a critical engineering component, comprises 12 segments, each weighing between 60 and 80 tons.

The installation process was executed in four technical stages, elevating the construction level to +7.15 meters for the reactor building.

The internal containment vessel, upon completion, will assume a cylindrical structure crafted from reinforced concrete, featuring a hemispherical dome to house the nuclear reactor and primary circuit equipment, thus ensuring optimal nuclear safety

