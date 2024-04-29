Egypt’s nuclear power plant will supply nearly 18 percent of the Arab country’s electricity needs in 2030, a newspaper has said.

The Arabic language daily, Addustour,citing official sources, said the reactor in the Northern port of Dabaa constitutes a “major step” towards achieving self-sufficiency in electricity and providing a sustainable source of clean energy to support socio-economic development.

“The nuclear plant in Dabaa is expected to generate nearly 33 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, accounting for around 18 percent of Egypt’s power needs in 2030,” the report said.

Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation Rosatom is building the reactor, which officials have said would cost nearly $28.7 billion, of which Russia will finance 85 percent as a state loan of around $25 billion.

