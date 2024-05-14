The Julius Nyerere Hydropower Plant And Dam in Tanzania, a collaborative effort between Egyptian companies Arab Contractors and El Sewedy Electric, is nearing completion, according to Assem El Gazzar, the Egyptian Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

The project, closely monitored by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, is seen as a symbol of the strong relationship between Egypt and Tanzania.

The hydropower project aims to provide electricity to Tanzania while managing the Rufiji River’s flooding and preserving the environment. The project is 97.74% complete, with the main dam, subsidiary dams, intake works, water flow tunnels, electricity distribution station, and a permanent bridge over the Rufiji River already finished.

The hydroelectric power plant itself is 93.8% complete. Three of the nine turbines have been installed, and one is already operational, generating 235 megawatts of electricity for the Tanzanian national grid. Work on the remaining turbines is ongoing, and the concrete works for the entire building have been finalized.

The project also includes a 1025-meter-long dam with a storage capacity of 34 billion cubic meters. The reservoir has already reached 33 billion cubic meters, with water levels surpassing the minimum operating level for the turbines.

The 400 KVA distribution and connection station has been completed and successfully connected to the Tanzanian national grid, allowing for electricity generation and transmission.

The project’s permanent roads are also nearing completion, with final layers and paving underway.

Officials from the Egyptian consortium highlighted that the project adhered to the highest quality standards throughout its construction. The successful implementation of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project is expected to significantly contribute to Tanzania’s energy needs and overall development.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

