Turkey is negotiating with China to build its third nuclear power plant in the Thrace region, according to Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

“We are hoping to finalise those talks by the end of this year and move on to the construction phase,” Hürriyet Daily News reported, citing the minister.

Bayraktar said the proposed power plant needs to start generating power in the early 2030s. The project's cost was not given.

Turkey intends to generate 20 gigawatts of electricity from nuclear power plants by 2050, the minister said.

Russia's state-owned Rosatom is building Turkey's $20 billion Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

