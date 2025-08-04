Recently, Egypt’s Prime Minister announced that the first unit of the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant is scheduled to begin operations in the second half (H2) of 2028. This milestone marks a milestone in a long-standing national ambition that dates back to 1955, when Egypt launched its nuclear program with the establishment of the Atomic Energy Commission.

In this Factsheet, we will provide a brief overview of global nuclear power generation and examine the role of nuclear energy in Egypt’s targeted energy mix. Finally, we will conclude by spotlighting the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and its significance to Egypt’s energy future.

In 2023, over 410 nuclear reactors were operational across more than 30 countries, supplying around 9% of the world’s electricity. Nuclear energy ranked as the second-largest source of low-emission electricity after hydropower, generating 20% more than wind and 70% more than solar PV. In addition to power generation, nuclear energy also contributed to industrial processes, district heating, and desalination in several countries.

The US was the world’s top producer of electricity through nuclear power in 2024, with production of 781.95 terawatt-hour (TWh). China came 2nd with 417.5 TWh, followed by France with 364.4 TWh. The list also included Russia and South Korea.

France has the highest share of electricity generated from nuclear power in 2014, at 67.3%. Slovakia came 2nd with a share of 60.6%, followed by Hungary with 47.1%. The list also included Belgium and Bulgaria.

Current investments in nuclear energy are estimated at $65 billion. Under different scenarios, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected this amount could rise to $70-150 billion by 2030.

Currently, around 63 nuclear reactors are under construction worldwide, totaling over 70 gigawatts (GW) in capacity. This marks one of the highest levels of nuclear development since 1990. These include Egypt’s Dabaa Project.

In 2015, Egypt’s Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA), in collaboration with Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM), initiated the Dabaa nuclear project in the northwestern governorate of Matrouh. Located approximately 300 kilometers northwest of Cairo, the plant represents Egypt’s first nuclear power plant. It is situated in the Mediterranean coastal city of Dabaa.

With a total construction cost of $28.5 billion, the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant will comprise four reactors with a combined generation capacity of 4,800 megawatts (MW). Once completed, it will significantly contribute to Egypt’s energy mix. The first unit is expected to begin operations in H1 2028.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).