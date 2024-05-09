Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said power and desalinated water generation increased in the first quarter of 2024 as demand surged.

Gross power generation reached a high of 10.3 terawatt-hour (TWh) during the quarter, increasing 6.2 per cent from 9.7 TWh a year earlier, the company, which trades on the Dubai Financial Market, said in its Q1 financial statement.

The company generated 1.46 TWh of clean power during the quarter, a 19.8 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY). Clean energy accounted for 14 per cent of the total power generated in the first quarter.

Quarterly peak demand increased by 7.24 per cent to 6.1 gigawatts (GWs).

Total desalinated water production grew by 5.36 per cent YoY, reaching 34 billion imperial gallons (BIG). The peak daily desalinated water demand reached 401 million imperial gallons (MIG), a 5.04 per cent increase YoY.

At the end of the first quarter, DEWA reported 1,224,560 customer accounts compared to 1,169,713 customer accounts a year ago, a 4.7 per cent rise.

Ongoing projects are progressing satisfactorily, the utility provider said in a statement.

In the first quarter of 2024, DEWA commissioned three 132 kV substations and 281 11kV substations.

During the quarter, financial close was achieved on the 180 MIGD Hassyan Water Company and the 1800 MW Shuaa 4 Solar PV plant.

Installed generation capacity reached 16.27 GW, with 2.63 GW representing renewable energy, in the first quarter, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

