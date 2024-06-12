The World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) has successfully completed a peer review of Africa's second nuclear power plant, a floating nuclear thermal power plant (FNPP) located in Pevek, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. The review involved Chinese and Russian experts who assessed the plant's compliance with safety recommendations and operational procedures.

The FNPP is a significant step forward in providing reliable and cost-effective power to coastal and isolated regions. It utilises a modern, high-tech solution based on the RITM-200 reactor, which has a proven track record in nuclear icebreakers.

The plant is expected to serve as a model for future floating power units, with potential demand in various regions, including the Arctic.

Rosatom, the company behind the FNPP, emphasises its commitment to safety and the continuous improvement of safety culture. The plant incorporates advanced occupational health and safety practices and information technology to ensure the well-being of both personnel and the environment.

The successful operation of the FNPP marks a milestone in Africa's energy landscape, contributing to economic security and the well-being of its citizens.

It also highlights the growing interest in floating nuclear power units as a viable solution for sustainable energy production in diverse geographical locations.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).