Egyptian company Petrojet has signed a $100 million contract with Russia’s Atomstroyexport, the general contractor for El-Dabaa nuclear project, as per a statement from the Petroleum Ministry and Mineral Resources.

The deal covers the protection works of 4.2 kilometers of seashores at the Dabaa plant, including earthworks for 2 million cubic meters.

Additionally, Petrojet will supply and install over 800,000 cubic meters of rocks and manufacture and install more than 91,000 concrete breakwaters.

The implementation of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is set to be completed by 30% by the end of the current year.

The Egyptian government is seeking to commence the trial operation of El-Dabaa NPP’s first reactor by the second half (H2) of 2027.

In January, the first concrete was poured into the foundation of the fourth power unit at El-Dabaa NPP.

