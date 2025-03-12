Major companies such as Amazon and Google on Wednesday signed a pledge to support the goal of at least tripling the world's nuclear energy capacity by 2050, on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

Shale company Occidental and Japanese heavy machinery maker IHI Corp also added their names to the pledge.

The pledge is expected to gain more support over the coming months from industries including maritime, aviation and oil and gas, said the World Nuclear Association (WNA), the nuclear industry group that facilitated the pledge, in a press release.

The pledge adds on to the vow from over 30 countries, which also aimed to triple capacity by 2050 in 2023.

Nuclear energy, a source of clean power, generates 9% of the world's electricity from 439 power reactors, according to WNA.

As of early 2025, the world has only around 411 nuclear power reactors operating, with a combined capacity of 371 gigawatts.

