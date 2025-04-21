RIYADH: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi met, Monday, the Director of China Atomic Energy Authority Shan Zhongde to discuss ways to boosting joint cooperation, including peaceful use of nuclear energy.

According to a statement by GCC Secretariat, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the first GCC-China Forum on Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Technology, held in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province in China.

Both sides stressed the importance of this forum, which features workshops and lectures aimed to strengthen GCC-China cooperation in this strategic area, the statement added.

Al-Budaiwi noted that the meeting reflects the outcomes of the Riyadh GCC-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, aimed at advancing the strategic partnership between the GCC and China across political, economic, and cultural domains. (end) kns.sar

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).