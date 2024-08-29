The implementation of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is set to be completed by 30% by the end of the current year, Director General of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (ROSATOM) Alexey Likhachev stated.

This came during a meeting between Likhachev and Prima Minister Mostafa Madbouly to follow up on the execution of the NPP.

During the meeting, Likhachev stated that he discussed with the Minister of Electricity Mahmoud Esmat ways to localize peaceful nuclear energy technology in Egypt.

This would help the country reach its new and renewable energy goals.

For his part, Madbouly has ordered carrying out several measures to ensure the completion of the project within the timeframe.

