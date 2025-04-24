The implementation of microgrid systems presents a transformative solution to the ongoing challenges of load shedding and unreliable power supply faced by South Africans.

Anoop Hariparsad, digital energy business unit leader, Schneider Electric says a microgrid can manage backup systems effectively and contribute significantly to sustainability goals by reducing carbon footprints

By leveraging alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, and battery backups, microgrids not only enhance energy resilience but also contribute significantly to sustainability goals by reducing carbon footprints.

Tested and validated architecture

Microgrid architectures that have been tested, validated and backed by white papers and proven concepts are available in the market.

This facilitates the implementation of these architectures on-site since extensive background work, research and development have already been conducted.

By leveraging these tested and validated architectures, solution providers can drive resilience, reduce downtime and minimise reliance on

gen sets, ensuring a more reliable and efficient energy solution for a customer’s site.

As a result, building owners and facilities managers can ensure that their buildings’ energy demands are met efficiently, even during power disruptions, by leveraging the capabilities of modern microgrid solutions.

When considering energy usage, especially in the context of load shedding or power outages, it's important to take into account peak values and times for solar energy.

By integrating data from a weather app, the system can predict solar yield based on upcoming weather conditions. This AI-driven approach allows the microgrid to optimise energy sources for a site.

Managing power supply

In South Africa, load shedding remains a challenge, and a microgrid can manage backup systems effectively, making adjustments based on a site's demand or specific application needs.

The system can automatically switch between solar power, battery backup and generator power as per user preferences programmed into the system.

Additionally, in the case of insufficient solar yield and battery power, the system can start a generator. If the total energy supply is still inadequate, it can shed non-essential loads, such as certain lighting areas, to maintain essential operations.

The benefits of relying on smart microgrid solutions include:



- Optimised energy use: The system ensures that the most efficient energy sources are used, reducing reliance on generators.



- Cost savings: By minimising generator use and optimising solar and battery power, operational costs are reduced.



- Resilience: The microgrid enhances resilience by maintaining power supply during load shedding and optimising energy sources.

Driving sustainability

Microgrids are also crucial for sustainability and minimising carbon footprints.

The integration of renewable energy sources has contributed to substantial carbon emission reductions, for example ,the installation of microgrids in rural areas has led to a reduction of approximately 30,000 tons of CO2 annually.

Many blue-chip companies and large corporations, particularly those with global parent organisations, face pressure to uphold sustainability and lower carbon emissions.

Microgrids help by switching between alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind generation and battery backup, to reduce the carbon footprint.

Microgrids play a significant role in driving sustainability, as transitioning to cleaner energy means it is essential to consider the sources of energy being utilised.

Relying on the grid often involves burning coal, whereas generator sets operate on diesel, both of which contribute to carbon emissions and pollution. Additionally, diesel fuel can be quite expensive.

Microgrid systems can facilitate the use of alternative energy sources. For example, if the goal is to reduce a site’s carbon footprint by 20%, the system will prioritise clean energy sources like wind, solar and battery backups.

It will use these clean energy sources first before resorting to the grid or diesel gensets, ensuring efficient energy use and cost savings.

Best available energy sources

This prioritisation ensures that the best available energy sources are used based on a particular site's demand. The system can also shed non-essential loads during load shedding, maintaining essential operations while optimising energy use.

By using clean energy sources, the system helps reduce carbon emissions and efficient energy optimisation leads to lower operational costs.

Ultimately, the system ensures a reliable power supply by switching between energy sources based on availability and demand.

This approach ensures that a site's energy needs are met efficiently and sustainably, even during power disruptions.

