Realm Digital’s CEO Simon Bestbier was invited to open this year’s Fintech Summit Africa. Sponsored by Mastercard, the event focused on the intersection of financial innovation, AI, and inclusion. Simon’s session, The Next Wave: Emerging Trends Shaping Fintech in 2025 and Beyond, highlighted where the real momentum in fintech is building. Not just globally, but especially in African markets.

While artificial intelligence dominated many of the event’s conversations, Simon’s talk zoomed in on the shifts already happening on the ground. These are the changes transforming how financial services are delivered, accessed, and scaled across sectors.

Here are the five key trends he explored:



- Embedded finance

Financial services are no longer confined to traditional channels. From credit offers embedded at checkout to insurance offered via ride-hailing apps, finance is becoming a background feature inside everyday platforms. The global market for embedded finance is growing rapidly. In Africa, it is proving especially powerful in reaching underserved communities via platforms they already trust.



- Gamification

Gamification is no longer about novelty. It is about engagement. Features like savings streaks, badges, and financial challenges are helping users build better habits and deepen their understanding of money. When done well, these tools move the needle on financial literacy, user retention, and long-term customer value.



- Digital wallet wars

With Apple unlocking NFC functionality for third-party wallets, competition is intensifying. Telcos, banks, fintechs, and global tech platforms are all vying for space on consumers’ home screens. Wallets are no longer just a convenience. They are becoming the primary interface for daily financial interaction.



- Open banking

Open banking is starting to move from concept to implementation across several African markets. With live APIs in Nigeria and frameworks emerging in South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana, open banking is unlocking new ecosystems of competition, innovation, and collaboration. It is creating space for products that are more responsive, more inclusive, and more personalised.



- Inclusion breakthroughs

Real-world progress is being made in closing the access gap. Biometric KYC, alternative credit scoring powered by telco data, and real-time payment infrastructure are making it possible to serve previously excluded populations, not through pilot projects, but at scale.

Other key takeaways

Simon also addressed the growing tension around AI in fintech. While its potential is vast, there is widespread uncertainty about how we will navigate key risks around fraud, data privacy, bias, and trust. In a space that handles people’s money, those are not small questions.

The summit brought together stakeholders across the financial ecosystem. Banks, insurers, regulators, and technology leaders all had a seat at the table. The result was a wide-ranging programme. While some sessions were deeply technical or policy-focused, the overall mix led to unexpected connections and insight across sectors.

Turning insight into action

At Realm Digital, we work with fintechs, banks, and platforms to build digital products, embed financial services, and scale innovation. Simon’s talk reflects not only our perspective on where the industry is heading, but also mirrors the work we are doing with clients to make that future a reality.



