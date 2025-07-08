Despite early optimism for South Africa's economic growth, mounting challenges, including political tensions within the government of national unity, evolving (and sometimes devolving) diplomatic relations with the US, and service delivery concerns in key metropolitan areas, have led economists to adjust their growth forecasts downward.



This shift is placing considerable strain on vulnerable sectors, which now face the dual pressures of an uncertain economic climate and the accelerating transition toward a tech-driven future that could fundamentally reshape industries and employment patterns.

Mehnaaz Olla, manager of the Mancosa School of Healthcare

"As South Africa grapples with deepening social and economic challenges, mental health must remain a priority," says Mehnaaz Olla, manager of the Mancosa School of Healthcare (SOH). Addressing these concerns through targeted support and awareness initiatives will be crucial in enabling individuals and businesses to navigate this evolving landscape with resilience.

Navigating a challenging economic climate

Since mid-2022, South Africa has faced a deeply disruptive economic climate, leaving many businesses financially distressed and forced into liquidation. While overall liquidations declined by 3.7% in the first quarter of the year compared to 2023, compulsory liquidations surged by 32% in January and February, an alarming indicator of sustained financial strain across key industries.

"The mounting economic pressures have had a profound impact on mental health, with business owners, executives, and employees grappling with the stress of financial instability, job insecurity, and the emotional toll of navigating volatile market conditions. As South Africa faces continued economic uncertainty, it is imperative to prioritise mental health support, equipping individuals and businesses with the tools to manage stress, maintain resilience, and adapt to evolving challenges," says Olla.

Executives

Despite the harsh reality of the economic environment that executives navigate, shareholders often feel that the buck stops with them and that they must find a way to effectively navigate the situation they find themselves in.

"There is an expectation that executives must always appear composed, confident and in control, even when everything around them is shifting. The fear of appearing weak or vulnerable creates a culture where silence becomes the default. This 'strong leader' persona may look admirable on the surface, but it often breeds isolation, and this is why sometimes leadership roles can be inherently lonely. The higher up you go, the fewer safe spaces there are to open up. With this, the stigma around mental health persists, reinforced by the idea that strength and struggle can't coexist, says Olla.

The always-on executive culture is intensified during economic downturns, restructuring, and market volatility, where leaders face relentless pressure to cut costs, drive efficiency, and ensure survival. These demands contribute to decision fatigue, chronic anxiety, and corporate burnout, potentially undermining the very strategic clarity and stability organisations need most.

"In times like this, the demands on leadership don't just increase – they become relentless. Even confident, seasoned leaders may begin to internalise the weight of setbacks, questioning their judgement. This creates a quiet and sustained stress response, which, over time, leads to burnout – the kind that's a slow erosion of energy, focus, and emotional resilience.

"To keep everything afloat, leaders may lose the very perspective and wellness needed to lead effectively. Without intentional space for rest, support and mental reset, even the most capable leaders risk burning out, taking strategic stability down with them. As we progress, mental health must be recognised as a fundamental pillar of economic infrastructure rather than a peripheral wellness concern," says Olla.

Students, learners and educators

We are well aware of the impact of technology on the job market, where there is the ever-present threat of robots and technology replacing human jobs. However, the effect of technology on mental health is also telling within the education sector.

"Technology is reshaping education, but not without cost to mental health. Students are preparing for a future that feels increasingly unpredictable with the need to be employable, adaptable and even exceptional in ways that even the current job market struggles to define. Students may face anxiety about whether their skills will still matter in a few years or if they're already falling behind.

"To add to that, many students push themselves to juggle side hustles with upskilling and gaining work experience, with hopes of staying competitive. There's constant pressure to be more and to do more, leading to exhaustion and burnout," says Olla, who adds that, in a world where success is increasingly linked to adaptability and digital fluency, students may begin to second-guess themselves if they don't fit a specific mould.

This challenge requires strong leadership and mentorship. The role of educators has shifted from being the gatekeepers of knowledge to helping learners and students critically asses easily accessible information. They are also expected to act as guides to students who are very uncertain about their future. Educators have historically fulfilled this role. However, the environment was vastly different from what it is today, leaving educators unsure about their capabilities to make a meaningful impact on every student.

"Tertiary education providers, employers and policymakers can collaborate to redefine employability in a way that prioritises both relevance and student well-being. Tertiary education providers should consider embedding transversal skills into their curricula, supporting diverse career paths and creating academic environments that protect mental health.

"Employers can adjust their focus to valuing sustainable growth over excessive credentials and recognising non-traditional experiences. Policymakers must ensure access to mental health support, not just for students but also for the workforce. True readiness for the future is about whether students can adapt, collaborate, and thrive without sacrificing their well-being," says Olla.

Limited support

Olla points out that the challenges discussed above are pressing and growing at a rapid rate. This is concerning for South Africa as access to support is very limited.

A 2009 study points out that nearly 20% of South African adults reported that they were suffering from impaired mental health. The study adds that less than a quarter of this population seeks treatment to address these conditions.

"While this study paints an alarming picture, there are questions about whether more South Africans are experiencing mental health issues than the 20% reported in the study. There is a significant stigma attached to mental health issues in some cultures, with patients reportedly facing serious discrimination when they seek treatment. With this in mind, how many South Africans are reluctant or hesitant to report suffering from these issues?" asks Olla.

She adds that this is not the extent of the alarming situation that mental health patients find themselves in.

The World Health Organisation's Global Health Observatory Data Repository reports that there are only 1.52 psychiatrists for every 100,000 South Africans. Furthermore, 73% of these psychiatrists operate within the private sector, and only 50% of South Africa's public hospitals have psychiatrists on staff. "These are focused on the large public health facilities in urban areas. This leaves mental health patients in rural areas with minimal support," says Olla.

Taking the lead

In an era marked by economic uncertainty, leadership pressure, and mounting mental health challenges, the SOH is stepping forward with purpose.

"Through its commitment to education, awareness, and innovation in mental wellness, the SOH is equipping students, future healthcare executives, and communities with the tools needed to thrive, not just survive, in a volatile environment. The SOH is fostering emotional resilience, challenging stigma, and driving dialogue that places mental health at the heart of sustainable development. In doing so, Mancosa is responding to current challenges while contributing to the development of leadership within healthcare education," says Olla.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).