Muscat: SNF, a specialty chemical company and an expert in water chemistry, announced the official inauguration of its new Regional SNF Technology Centre (RSTC) in Oman, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to innovation and excellence in the Gulf region.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Wednesday, brought together key stakeholders, government representatives, industry leaders, and SNF executives to celebrate the opening of this state-of-the-art facility.

Addressing a press meet at the launch the of RSTC Oman, the R&D hub for the entire Gulf region, Jimmy Nesbitt, SNF Middle East Manager, said: “We are hopeful of beginning polymer production at our plant in Salalah in Oman. We have ambitious plans in the Sultanate and are investing $250 million in various projects. The opening of RSTC will boost SNF’s involvement in Oman."

Is’haq Salim Al Shaqsi, Operation & Business Development Manager, said: “The RSTC will not only cater to the needs of Oman but also for the region. We will also be closely working with various universities in the region, providing them training and later job opportunities."

The Salalah plant is designed to produce high-performance anionic polymers that will play a crucial role in enhancing chemical EOR capabilities and meeting the fast-growing needs of regional clients.

“The RSTC is also expected to create local employment opportunities, generate In-Country Value (ICV), and establish Oman as a key player in the Middle East’s polymer market,” Al Shaqsi added.

The centre will support oil and gas innovation in the region, focusing on polymer research for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), specialising in carbonate reservoirs, water shut-off, and other cutting-edge technologies. It will also provide critical technical support throughout the lifecycle of SNF’s projects, ensuring efficiency and sustainability.

Nesbitt further said, “In line with our commitment to ICV, SNF has prioritised local recruitment and talent development. With cooperation with Omani universities and institutions in the GCC region, SNF is helping to foster the next generation of experts in oilfield technologies and sustainability practices. The RSTC Oman is more than just a technical facility – it is a hub for knowledge exchange and skill development, creating long-term value for Oman’s workforce and industry.”

Strategically located in Oman, the RSTC will serve as a central hub for research, development, and technical support for SNF’s oil and gas activities across the Gulf.

“This inauguration reflects SNF’s long-term commitment to the Gulf region and our belief in the power of local innovation,” said Thomas Divers, RSTC Director at SNF.

“With the RSTC now fully operational, we are ready to accelerate the development of advanced polymer technologies that meet the evolving challenges of the energy sector,” Christophe Rivas, SNF Oil & Gas Director said.

Delivering cutting-edge solutions

The RSTC-Oman is equipped with advanced laboratory infrastructure and staffed by highly specialised engineers and technicians. Its core mission is to support the development and optimisation of polymer-based solutions, including High Performance Anionic Polymers (HPAM), for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), hydraulic fracturing, water shut-off, drilling & cementing, and production chemicals. Driving collaboration and local impact.

The centre’s proximity to key oil and gas fields in the region allows SNF to deliver faster, more tailored technical support throughout the lifecycle of energy projects. The RSTC fosters a dynamic environment for knowledge sharing and skill development through workshops, technical training, and hands-on collaboration.

Aligned with SNF’s global sustainability goals, the centre supports Oman’s economic diversification and ICV initiatives by prioritising local recruitment and academic partnerships.

A strategic milestone in SNF’s global expansion

The opening of RSTC Oman is part of SNF’s broader $250 million global investment plan, which aims to enhance R&D capabilities and strengthen local service across key markets. With this facility, SNF strengthens its presence in the Gulf and reinforces its position as a global leader in polymer chemistry for energy applications.

About SNF

SNF is a specialty chemical company and an expert in water chemistry and all its products are used to treat, preserve, and recycle water. The company helps to reduce energy needs and carbon intensity while contributing to the responsible extraction of key mineral resources essential to the energy transition.

As a global leader in designing and manufacturing water-soluble polymers, SNF continuously improves a range of more than 1,000 products, which helps preserve natural resources, encourages recycling, and improves industrial process efficiencies. In addition, SNF products have several complementary functionalities making them suitable for many applications such as solids-liquid separation, viscosity modification, and friction reduction.

