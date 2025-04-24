Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended the outcomes of the official visit of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the friendly Russian Federation on April 17.

The Cabinet affirmed that the fruitful talks session held between His Highness and President HE Vladimir Putin and the friendly and positive atmosphere that prevailed, embodied the trust, mutual respect, and shared will to develop economic cooperation and strengthen the partnership between the two countries in various fields, particularly in light of the agreements and memoranda of understanding concluded during the visit. The Cabinet highlighted that the visit opened new and promising horizons for the peoples of the two friendly countries and for joint efforts to achieve regional security, stability, and global peace.

The Cabinet also hailed the outcomes of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's talks session with President of the Republic of Lebanon HE General Joseph Aoun during his official visit to the State of Qatar on April 15-16, and the content of the joint statement issued at its conclusion, which affirmed the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries, and the shared keenness to strengthen and develop them, in a way that meets the aspirations and interests of the two brotherly peoples, and supports efforts for stability and development in the region.

Afterwards, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda and took note of the Shura Council's approval of a draft law regulating meteorological activities and services.

The draft law aims to regulate activities related to the provision of the meteorological services and enhance the role of the private sector in this field.

The Cabinet approved a number of draft decrees related to the Ras Abu Fontas (Facility E) power and water production plant project.

This project, undertaken by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, represents a strategic step towards enhancing energy and water resources in the State of Qatar within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to support social and economic development, provide safe and sustainable energy and water sources, and support projects based on public-private partnerships.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry to adopt a national technical regulation as a Qatari technical regulation. This draft decision was prepared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with the aim of facilitating trade exchange, improving the quality and safety of food and agricultural goods and products, and keeping pace with the modern developments in the field of standard specifications.

The Cabinet decided to approve a draft agreement for cooperation in the field of agriculture between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the maritime field between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Cyprus, and a draft executive program in the fields of sports and youth between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of Hungary for the years 2025-2026.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing the annual report on the outcomes of the Anti-Concealment Committee's work for the year 2024, and took the appropriate decision in its regard.

