Abu Dhabi-based Descon Engineering Arabia has announced that it has secured a multi-year general engineering services (GES) contract from Tasnee, one of the largest producers of petrochemical products in Saudi Arabia.

This is the group's first major contract win in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said Descon in a statement.

As per the deal, it will provide basic engineering, Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and detailed design services to support Tasnee's key projects in the kingdom over the next three years.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).