EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and 4iG Space and Defence Technologies (SDT), one of the leading telecommunications, IT, and space and defence industrial groups in Hungary and the Western Balkans, have signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to establish significant and expansive industrial cooperation between the UAE and Hungary.

During an official UAE state visit to Hungary, EDGE and 4iG SDT signed three MoUs aimed at enabling a broad technology partnership to jointly develop, localise, and market advanced defence systems, including EDGE’s SKYKNIGHT air defence missile system, SHADOW 25 and SHADOW 50 loitering munitions, and VEGA and ORION unmanned air traffic control solutions.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said, “Our goal with partners such as 4iG SDT is to aid nations in developing and achieving advanced sovereign defence technology and industrial capabilities. The global security landscape has necessitated modernisation programmes to capitalise on the latest autonomous technology and address rapidly evolving aerial threats. This collaboration strengthens EDGE’s ability to deliver competitive, NATO-compatible, and export-ready solutions, not only in support of Hungary’s national objectives, but also as a gateway to deeper engagement across Europe and NATO member states.”

István Sárhegyi, CEO of 4iG SDT, said, “The agreements signed today mark a milestone in 4iG SDT international defence industry efforts. Through this partnership with one of the world’s fastest-growing defence technology companies, we can develop systems with strong potential for success in both European and African markets on a mutual basis. EDGE’s trust and openness provide an opportunity for Hungary to become a strategic player in the global defence innovation ecosystem.”

Under the first agreement, the two companies will establish a broad technological partnership to co-develop and explore market opportunities of next-generation unmanned aerial systems (UASs), counter-UAS (C-UAS) solutions, and space technologies in Central and Eastern Europe, and Africa.

The agreement also covers the potential establishment of a joint venture.

The second agreement is focused on the potential development and production of EDGE’s rapidly deployable SKYKNIGHT inner-layer air defence missile system and SHADOW line of precision-strike loitering munitions in Hungary.

The final agreement is aimed at offering EDGE’s VEGA uncrewed traffic management and ORION drone fleet management systems to the European market, with the potential to jointly develop air traffic control solutions.

The MoU also includes the assessment of a joint venture to serve as a European development and sales hub for VEGA and ORION.

Following an MoU between EDGE and 4iG SDT signed earlier this year to co-develop UAS and space technologies, the three subsequent agreements underscore EDGE’s renewed commitment to strengthening ties with key European defence ecosystems and to delivering jointly developed, export-ready solutions that meet the technological and security requirements of NATO countries.