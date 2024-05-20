The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) will launch a platform tasked with streamlining procedures for entrepreneurs and emerging companies within a few days, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced.

This came during a meeting headed by Madbouly with startup owners, investors, and entrepreneurs at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

This gathering, held as part of the 11th edition of the Rise Up summit, aimed at tackling the challenges hindering entrepreneurial endeavors.

During the meeting, Madbouly affirmed the government's commitment to addressing regulatory hurdles and enhancing incentives for listing on the Egyptian Exchange.

The Egyptian premier confirmed that the government is aware of the importance of promoting the entrepreneurship sector and seeks to provide full support to keep pace with its rapid growth.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).