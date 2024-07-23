CAIRO - Egypt reduced its external debt by $14 billion in the five months to end-May, the sharpest such decline in the country's history, a statement released on Monday by Egypt's press centre said.

The country's external debt fell to $154 billion as of the end of May from $168 billion at the end of December, according to the statement which quoted an unnamed high-level source at the central bank.

Egypt quadrupled its debt over the last nine years to help fund a new capital, build infrastructure, buy weapons and support an overvalued currency.

The government agreed on an $8 billion financial support package with the International Monetary Fund in March. It also sold a large tract of prime Mediterranean coastline to Abu Dhabi for $35 billion in February.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Andrew Heavens)