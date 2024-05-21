Egypt - Noqood Finance, a Noqood Holding subsidiary, has secured the final licence from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This initiative aligns with the private sector’s commitment to bolster the national economy and supports the FRA’s mission to aid emerging companies in their growth and contribution to the influential Egyptian economy.

The company is dedicated to offering customized financial investments, innovative solutions, and advisory services to SMEs. These efforts aim to address community needs, foster sustainable development, and uplift the economic and social framework of Egypt.

Hazem Anbar, CEO of Noqood Finance, remarked, “We pledge to deliver financing services that adhere to the utmost standards of quality and transparency. Our goal is to assist SMEs in realizing their ambitions and business goals. As a specialized platform, we’re equipped to cater to the varied financial requirements of these enterprises, providing a spectrum of innovative and accessible financial solutions.”

He further noted, “The steady increase in SMEs underscores the critical need for suitable financing. Noqood Finance’s licensure signifies a vote of confidence in our capacity to offer market-aligned, superior financial services, reinforcing the Egyptian government’s objectives for financial inclusion and digital progression.”

Abdelrahman Ali, CEO of Noqood Holding, added, “This licensing is a strategic enhancement to our portfolio. We’re committed to devising financial strategies that propel the national economy forward, equipping clients with tools to expand their ventures. We’re invested in the success of startups and prioritize their support as they navigate the burgeoning Egyptian business landscape.”

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

