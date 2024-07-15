Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is planning to finance several Egyptian banks with $705 million within the second half (H2) of 2024, Head of Financial Institutions for Egypt Hashem Abdel Hakim told Asharq Business.

This financing includes a sum of $305 million for funding micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as well as green energy projects, in addition to $400 million for financing intraregional trade, Abdel Hakim stated.

Additionally, Abdel Hakim noted that EBRD provided around $145 million in financing for three banks and two firms during H1 of 2024 to back small, medium, and sustainable projects.

He added that this sum included $60 million for the Commercial International Bank (CIB), $50 million for Banque du Caire, $25 million for the Export Development Bank of Egypt (Ebank), and $10 million for Reefy and Tasaheel.

