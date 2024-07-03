Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Hassan Abdullah has signed the WE Finance Code initiative charter with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to bolster women's financial inclusion and economic empowerment in Egypt, as per a statement.

This move will also increase funding availability for women-led micro, medium, and small-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Egypt, coupled with essential technical support.

The WE Fi initiative will provide technical support to enhance the capabilities of the Egyptian banking sector and financial service providers.

This will be achieved in coordination with the Egyptian Banking Institute and various banks and stakeholders in the country.

The Women Entrepreneurship Finance Initiative (We-Fi) is a global partnership involving 14 governments, 8 multilateral development banks, and various public and private stakeholders, hosted by the World Bank Group.

The EBRD has launched this initiative in Egypt, Morocco, and Jordan.

