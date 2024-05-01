Dubai: Fuelre4m, a UAE pioneering energy solutions provider for industries heavily reliant on fossil fuels, including Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport, commends Shell and BP's recent acknowledgment of the necessity to continue utilising fossil fuels. This announcement resonates deeply with Fuelre4m's mission and validates the company's steadfast stance on the importance of fossil fuels in the transitional phase towards renewable energy.

In recent statements, both Shell and BP emphasised the ongoing role of fossil fuels in meeting global energy demands, underlining the critical need for pragmatic energy solutions amid evolving environmental considerations. In fact, BP’s “And, not or” campaign pinpoints a strategy of keeping energy flowing where and when it’s needed, a philosophy emphasising the growing shift of improved efficiency to help grow lower carbon solutions.

This affirmation from two of the world's leading energy companies echoes Fuelre4m's longstanding advocacy for sustainable energy practices that balance environmental, social, and economic imperatives.

Fuelre4m has been at the forefront of addressing the unique challenges faced by industries dependent on fossil fuels, offering innovative solutions that not only cater to their energy requirements but also align with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. By strategically serving sectors such as Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport, Fuelre4m demonstrates its commitment to facilitating a seamless transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

"We commend both Shell and BP for recognising the ongoing importance of fossil fuels in the global energy landscape," stated Rob Mortimer, Managing Director at Fuelre4m. "This validation from two key industry players reinforces our belief in the vital role that fossil fuels play in the interim phase towards renewable energy solutions. At Fuelre4m, we remain dedicated to providing forward-thinking energy solutions that address both the immediate needs of our clients and the long-term goals of environmental stewardship."

Fuelre4m's innovative approach to energy solutions emphasises adaptability and sustainability, ensuring that clients in diverse sectors can meet their energy requirements while advancing their ESG and CSR objectives. By aligning with industry leaders like Shell and BP in recognising the continued relevance of fossil fuels and the importance of fuel saving initiatives, Fuelre4m reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of the evolving energy landscape.

About FuelRe4m.com

Fuelre4m’s (Fuel Reform) product range, re4mx (Reform Mix) is a powerful, completely organic, fossil fuel reforming nano-biotechnology that enhances the combustion process in engines. By breaking down impurities and complex hydrocarbons in liquid fossil fuels, the technology ensures a more efficient and cleaner burn, resulting in increased power output, lower fuel consumption, and a significant reduction in harmful emissions.

Increased Efficiency: Users can expect a remarkable 15% to 20% reduction in fuel consumption as Fuelre4m’s Re4mx increases the power released and the combustion efficiency of any liquid fossil fuel.

Cost Savings: With lower fuel consumption, Fuelre4m ensures that companies can achieve substantial cost savings on their fuel expenses, potentially generating increased budgets for other sustainability initiatives.

Environmental Impact: A massive 40% to 80% reduction in NO, NO2, NOx, CO, SO, SO2, and particulates translates into a cleaner and healthier environment, aligning with global efforts to combat air pollution.

Fuelre4m is strategically positioned to serve industries that heavily rely on fossil fuels, including Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport. The company understands the unique challenges faced by these sectors and offers a solution that not only meets their energy needs but also aligns with their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Fuelre4m invites businesses in Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport to join the revolution toward cleaner and more efficient energy consumption. By adopting Fuelre4m’s technology, companies can demonstrate their commitment to combatting climate change and showcase tangible results to their customers.

For more information: https://fuelre4m.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peter Redding

Strawberry Creative FZ LLC

peter@strawberry-creative.com