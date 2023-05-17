The industry sector has a crucial role to play in achieving global climate goals, and ABB recognizes the importance of taking a multi-faceted approach to reduce emissions

The use of renewable energy initiatives in Egypt offers several prospects for socioeconomic gains and the production of local value

ABB, a global technology company launched its latest initiative, the Energy Efficiency Movement (EEM) in Egypt for the first time at a press conference event today at 10 AM at the company’s premises in Cairo.

The conference witnessed the attendance of Eng. Sherif Ismail, ABB Commercial Leader for Egypt and Central Africa and ABB Vice President in Egypt and Eng. Ahmed Hassan, Head of Motion Business Area, ABB Egypt, North & Central Africa.

The inauguration of the EEM initiative is a crucial step toward curtailing the rise in global energy usage that will encourage private entities and public corporations in Egypt to participate in the awareness and development of renewable energy sources and energy-saving technologies for socio-economic stabilization.

Launched by ABB Global in 2021, the EEM is an ambitious initiative forum that brings together stakeholders from around the world to collaborate and innovate for a more energy-efficient, regenerative, and adaptive world.

The initiative calls for members from all spheres of society, as well as businesses and organisations that are ready to take comprehensive action by scaling up the use of renewables in the value chain and pare down energy costs.

At present, the movement has been met with widespread enthusiasm, with over 400 companies worldwide signing on including Microsoft, DHL, and Honeywell.

With the modern pressure of climate change and high-risk energy investments at play, the EEM serves a vital purpose in offering a platform for businesses to discuss their accomplishments and environmental constraints. In addition, promotes the cause of decreasing energy consumption by a great exchange of measurement campaigns proposing cost-effective energy resources with scalable alternatives and technological best practices.

“An important milestone in ABB’s aim to build a greener, more sustainable future has been reached with the launch of the Energy Efficiency Movement (EEM).” said Ahmed Hassan, Head of Motion Business Area at ABB Egypt, North & Central Africa. “Businesses are aware of the threat that growing energy costs pose to their financial viability in the marketplace. EEM seeks to offset this by driving organizations to invest in energy-saving measures while renewable energy sources are still being fully realised.”

The energy industry is an integral part of Egypt’s economic infrastructure, accounting for an impressive 13% of the country’s total GDP, according to the Information and Decision Support Centre - IDSC of the cabinet. To ensure the security and stability of Egypt’s energy supply in an ever-changing landscape, the Egyptian government has developed the Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy (ISES) until 2035. As part of an energy diversification effort to meet the rising energy demands, the strategy looks to the future with an eye for sustainability. Hence, ABB leveraging an ambitious forum such as the EEM only reflects the abundant potential there is for Egypt to transition to a sustainable energy future.

“With the climate issues growing more dire by the day, it is essential that we take a proactive approach in our decision-making and strengthen risk mitigation as a master plan,” said Sherif Ismail, ABB Commercial Leader for Egypt and Central Africa and ABB Vice President in Egypt. “Energy efficiency is a win-win for companies and the climate; launching EEM in Egypt, enables businesses and communities to harness the power of sustainable energy solutions and drive positive change for a better future now. By improving energy efficiency, companies can reduce their energy consumption and associated costs, while also reducing their carbon footprint. It is a win-win situation that can help companies achieve cost-effective resources and convert climate ambition into action if employed at scale”.

Factoring in a significant achievement, ABB has brought down its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 65% from its 2019 baseline. The company’s dedication to energy efficiency, together with an improved production process, were key factors in achieving this impressive drop.