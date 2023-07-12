Tunisia - New urgent measures aimed at improving the supply of grains and grain derivatives to the market were announced at a working session at the Kasbah chaired by Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

Decisions taken at the end of the meeting Monday included an increase in the monthly quantities distributed by the Cereals Office to 70,000 quintals of soft wheat and 50,000 tonnes of durum wheat, and an increase in the rate of distribution of grains to flour mills, as well as flour and semolina. Additional quantities will be allocated to priority regions, according to the same source.

It was also decided to set up a digital system to monitor the distribution of grains and cereal by-products and to connect the various stakeholders in the distribution circuit, as well as to launch a specific monitoring programme aimed at combating monopoly practices and the diversion of these foodstuffs.

The PM also ordered coordination between the administration and professionals in the sector in order to review the weekly holidays of certain bakeries so as to meet the consumption needs of certain regions. She also called on the various stakeholders to double their efforts to guarantee access to grains for citizens and to block all attempts at speculation.

She recommended the introduction of a digital map enabling instant monitoring of the quantities of grains distributed.

